(Johnson) -- Following a hiatus last year, the Johnson-Brock volleyball team is in the Class D-1 State Volleyball Tournament for the fifth time in the past six years.
"It's a great honor," Coach Cara Williams said. "The girls worked hard. This was our goal."
The Eagles achieved their goal with a sweep of Kenesaw in the district finals, one year after dropping a crushing five-set loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic in a district final.
"We missed by two points last year," Williams said. "Our goal was to make sure we made it this year. We knew what this team could do. If the girls worked for it, we could make it. This team either shows up or they don't. They started showing up and that's what it took."
Williams admits that this season has been full of ups and downs for the 20-11 Eagles.
"It's kinda been a rollercoaster all year long," Williams said. "Around the MUDECAS Tournament, we were playing well and then fell back. There really wasn't a turning point, it just depended on which team showed up."
The Eagles are a senior-laden bunch with five on their roster, but it's a junior -- Jadyn Hahn -- that has led the way for J-B with 3.9 kills per set.
"She's a very dynamic hitter and all-around player.," Williams said of Hahn.
Seniors Taylor Buchmeier, Jordan Koehler and Emily Wenzl have also been key cogs in the offense while setter Cristina Johnson has passed out 428 helpers this year. Sophomore Olivia Nichols has also seen time at the setter position while libero Audrey Sandfort has scooped 466 digs in her junior campaign. Senior Kendra Shreves has done a little bit of everything for the Eagles to complete a well-rounded quintet of seniors.
"This group of seniors has worked very strong," Williams said. "This is only my second year here, but I knew they had a solid core there."
While Williams might still be relatively new to Johnson-Brock, her team is no stranger to the state tournament, which she says is always the expectation.
"The team and the community kinda hold themselves accountable," Williams said. "Our final goal is always to make it there. You can feel it in the community and culture."
Johnson-Brock will open the Class D-1 State Tournament Thursday afternoon with Pleasanton, who enters at 30-0 and the No. 1 seed. The Eagles know they will have to play their best to pull off the upset, but they also know they are not the ones with the pressure on them.
"It's going to be a tough one, not going to sugarcoat it," Williams said. "We just know that we have to play our game, play strong the whole game and hold ourselves together. We have nothing to lose. If we eliminate our errors, their defense can struggle, just like many."
Johnson-Brock/Pleasanton is slated to begin at 2 p.m. in Lincoln. Hailey Ryerson will have reports on Twitter (@HaileyRyerson). The complete interview with Coach Williams can be heard below.