(Johnson, Neb.) -- Johnson-Brock (6-1) is back in the win column as it prepares for the regular season finale with Diller-Odell (2-5) Friday.
The Eagles took down Sacred Heart (4-3) 44-22 last week.
“We played a really solid first half against a really good football team,” Johnson-Brock head coach Mitch Roberts said. “Then we had a couple turnovers [in the second half] and started not playing our best football… but we were able to get out of there with a win. Really happy with the way our kids kept fighting in the game, but we know we have to be able to play all four quarters.”
The ground attack spearheaded Johnson-Brock’s offensive production. Quarterback Sloan Pelican rushed for 97 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries, while halfback Jalen Behrends totaled 99 yards and a score on 15 carries.
“Our linemen and tight ends that we put down there do a really good job blocking for us up front,” Roberts said. “That’s something we really wanted to improve on this year and to this point, it’s something we’ve done pretty well… we always wanna establish the run and [Pelican] and [Behrends] did a really good job there.”
On top of a prolific rushing game, the Eagles possess one of the most productive receiving duos in Nebraska 8-player, and that duo showed out again against Sacred Heart. Nic Parriott caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Chase Van Winkle recorded six grabs for 83 yards.
“[Parriott and Van Winkle] are really talented kids,” Roberts said. “We ask them to come down and play tight end for us when we’re in running situations, and they’re more than willing to do that and they do a phenomenal job there. It’s nice because we’re able to put them outside, too, and they always seem to come up with a big play to flip the field. They’re two very talented kids and we’re gonna need them to play really well as we continue in our season.”
On top of a stellar all-around offensive performance, Johnson-Brock’s defense remained stout against Sacred Heart, forcing four turnovers.
“I’ve been impressed with our defense all year,” Roberts said. “We gave up quite a few big plays, more than we typically do, but Sacred Heart is a really talented team. Credit to our kids… they really locked in and played really well.”
The Eagles now get set for their regular season finale against district foe Diller-Odell.
“[Diller-Odell] has a talented group of kids and they’ve improved every single week,” Roberts said. “We’re really gonna have to be locked in. This is a big game that has playoff implications.”
While Johnson-Brock already has a playoff berth clinched, it will look to potentially improve its postseason seeding with a win Friday.
“Our kids are pretty good about staying focused on the opponent and we try to get them dialed in with that, too,” Roberts said. “It can be tough when you get to this part of the year and you’ve been playing football for several weeks now, but we just have to continue to improve. Each game we find something that we need to improve on.”
The Eagles are no strangers to long seasons and deep runs, and an experienced roster could serve as a great advantage as the regular season concludes and the playoffs approach.
“[Our experience] is extremely valuable to us,” Roberts said. “All the juniors and seniors that are playing for us now are the kids who were thrown in as freshmen and sophomores and forced to play. They took their lumps then, and I think they learned a lot… playoff experience is always helpful when you get into these situations.”
Johnson-Brock hosts Diller-Odell in the final regular season game Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Roberts below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.