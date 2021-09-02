(Johnson) -- The Johnson-Brock football team opened the season with a dominant showing. Now, a perennial 8-player power awaits
The Eagles enter the matchup ranked No. 10 in Class D-2 by the Omaha World-Herald after a dominant 72-14 win over Nebraska Lutheran.
"Overall, I thought we played a clean game," Coach Mitch Roberts said.
Coach Roberts' team had no trouble finding the endzone, posting 58 first-half points.
"We have a lot of great skill players, and our line played well," Roberts said. "We ran the ball effectively, and that opened up the passing game. Keeping teams off balance is our goal, and we did that."
Senior quarterback Caleb Fossenbarger threw for 74 yards and two scores and ran for another 92 and two touchdowns while the awesomely-named Sloan Pelican carried the ball nine times for 106 yards and two scores.
"They both bring a different aspect to the game," Roberts said. "We moved Sloan to running back this year, and I thought he played a great game. He runs hard and is tough to tackle. With the way we run the option, you have the power with Sloan and the speed with Caleb. Those guys are really dynamic."
Chase VanWinkle and Ryan Bohling were Fossenbarger's favorite pass-catchers in Week 1. Both caught three balls, and VanWinkle had two scores.
Defensively Fossenbarger snagged two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six, while Pelican grabbed a pick and Mason Benham scooped up a fumble and took it to the house.
"Those turnovers helped us control the game," Roberts said. "I was proud of our execution. We met our goals for the week. I'm really happy with the way the kids played defensively."
The Eagles' defense gets a stiffer test Friday afternoon when they face defending Class D-2 state champion BDS. The No. 4-ranked Eagles opened their quest for a fourth title in the last seven years with a 34-20 victory over Diller-Odell.
"They're a really good football team," Roberts said. "They have a good running back/quarterback combination like we do, and they have some size across the line. Obviously, they are well-coached, so we are going to have to clean some things up and come in with a good game plan."
Johnson-Brock won the turnover battle last week. Coach Roberts feels they need to do so again to beat the champs.
"Turnovers are the story every week," he said. "If you control those, you put yourself in a good position. We hope to come out of the positive side of that every week. Hopefully, we can take care of the ball."
Johnson-Brock/BDS takes place at 3 p.m. Friday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Roberts.