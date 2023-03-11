(Lincoln) -- Johnson-Brock boys basketball held off a steady charge from North Platte, St. Patrick's Saturday to capture the program's fourth state championship and second in the last five years.
The Eagles (25-4) led wire-to-wire and remained resilient in a 46-40 win over North Platte, St. Patrick's in the Class D1 state championship game.
"The kids bought in," Johnson-Brock head boys basketball coach Lucus Dalinghaus said. "They never faltered. We worked hard. On the first day of practice, we talked about hoisting the big trophy. We believed we could do it. This is what hard work will get you. I'm glad to see it pay off for these boys."
"It's satisfying," junior Sloan Pelican said. "You don't think about it at the time, but I'm thankful for the moments that gave us chances to get better. It led us to a state championship."
The Eagles started fast with seven of the first eight and took a 12-6 lead into the second quarter. They led by as many as 14 in the second quarter, but NPSP finished the half on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 22-15 at the break.
The Irish continued to chip at the lead in the second half, but Johnson-Brock kept them at arm's length. The Eagles led 31-25 after three and led by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter. However, the Irish once again mounted a comeback. They got it to a one-possession game with an opportunity to tie or take the lead in the final minute, but a turnover gave possession back to Johnson-Brock.
"We didn't lose our composure," Coach Dailnghaus said. "We played good defense on that possession. We bent but never broke."
Two free throws from Camden Dalinghaus and a layup from Nic Parriott squashed any comeback hopes, securing Johnson-Brock another state title.
"It feels great," Parriott said. "We've been playing together since third or fourth grade. It finally paid off."
"It's amazing," Camden Dalinghaus said. "It's a lot of fun to cut down the net and hoist the trophy."
It's fitting a turnover made the difference Saturday morning. Johnson-Brock's defense forced 19 of them and scored 19 points off North Platte, St. Patrick's miscues.
"We played our 2-3 zone and got hands on passes," Coach Dalinghaus said. "We have ball hawks. They know where the ball is."
Pelican and Brody Koehler led the team in steals with four, while seven Eagles had at least one swipe.
"We all had to buy in and trust each other," Pelican said. "We just worked together."
Offensively, Parriott had a team-high 15 points, while Dalinghaus and Pelican totaled eight and seven points, respectively.
Sam Troshynski led North Platte, St. Patrick's (25-3) with 14.
The state title puts the 2023 Johnson-Brock squad in elite company. They join the 1997, 1998 and 2019 teams as state champions from the school.
Click below to view the entire press conference with Camden Dalinghaus, Pelican, Parriott and Coach Dalinghaus.