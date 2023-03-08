(Lincoln, Neb.) -- Johnson-Brock (23-4) dominated both ends of the floor en route to a 56-26 blowout win over Howells-Dodge (20-7) in the Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals Wednesday.
“Our defense really stepped up,” Johnson-Brock head coach Lucas Dalinghaus said. “It’s been stepping up all year. Our defense really turned into offense and when that happened, we started rolling. We had guys hit key shots in key moments and that was big for us.”
Freshman guard Brody Koehler led all scorers with 13 points.
“My teammates were driving and kicking and it was working,” Koehler said. “They were giving me the driving lane [in the second half].”
Both teams got off to a sluggish start, as the scoreboard remained dormant for much of the first quarter. Johnson-Brock took a 7-3 into the second frame thanks to a pair of buckets from junior guard Sloan Pelican.
The second quarter proved vastly different, as the Eagles shooters began settling in. Koehler nailed a three-pointer sandwiched between two threes from Pelican to put Johnson-Brock up 16-3 in a flash.
As the first half progressed, the Eagles kept pouring it on, playing stifling defense and knocking down outside shots with ease.
Johnson-Brock knocked down seven shots from beyond the arc in the first half to take a 35-7 advantage into the break.
“We got off to a little slow start,” Dalinghaus said. “Once our defense got a few stops and we started seeing the ball go through the hoop, it seemed like everybody caught something. We had multiple guys hit shots from the outside and that’s kind of been our thing all year.”
The second half brought about much of the same. The Eagles got scoring from all over the floor and continued to shut down Howells-Dodge’s offense.
“We wanted to just make [Howells-Dodge] shoot from the outside,” Dalinghaus said. “Pack it in the 2-3 zone… put a little pressure on them, make them shoot and then hope that we could get the defensive boards so they couldn’t get putbacks. That really made a difference in our game.”
Pelican finished the evening with 12 points, while Lance Brester led the Jaguars with nine.
With this win, No. 3 seed Johnson-Brock advances to the state semifinals, where it will meet No. 2 seed Maywood-Hayes Center, which routed Ansley-Litchfield 72-35 in the quarters Wednesday.
“[Maywood-Hayes Center] is pretty athletic and they’re pretty tall,” Dalinghaus said. “We’re not very tall, so we’re gonna have to match that athleticism. We’re gonna have to play smart. They run a really good 1-3-1, so we’ll have to take care of the basketball. Defensively, we’ll put together a game plan of how we wanna approach that. They’ve got a lot of talent so it’s gonna be a tough battle for us, but we’ll give it our best effort and see what happens.”
Johnson-Brock and Maywood-Hayes Center square off in the Nebraska Class D1 State Semifinals Friday at 7:45 P.M. inside the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
View full video interviews with Koehler and Dalinghaus below.