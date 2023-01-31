(Tecumseh) -- The Johnson County Central boys basketball team heads into the upcoming East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament while playing some of its best basketball.
The Thunderbirds (10-7) hit a three-game skid early in January with three losses to Freeman (twice) and Johnson-Brock -- two squads with a combined 31-4 record. They've since answered with four straight wins, cruising past Weeping Water, Humboldt-TRS, Falls City and Fairbury.
"We've been playing well," Coach Kirk Faris said. 'We're shooting the ball well. Defensively, we've sped up the game to see more possessions, which leads to more points for us."
In hindsight, Faris feels his team learned from the tough battles with Freeman and Johnson-Brock.
"Our guys know you have to show up every night to compete and play well, or it's not going to go well," Faris said. "It has served us well."
The Thunderbirds have a balanced lineup this year.
"All of our starters have scored in double-figures," Faris said. "Most of them more than once. We have a lot of options on offense."
Brandon Speckman averages a team-best 12.5 points per game, Alex Cruz adds 10.3, Keegan Jones posts 9.6, Cam Schuster totals 7.1 and Wes Swanson contributes 5.8 points per game.
"We have a lot of guys capable of putting the ball in the hole," Faris said. "I think that makes us hard to prepare for. We love when we score in transition. We try to get the ball inside and hit some inside-out screens. We have different guys scoring from different places on the floor. We share the ball well."
The unselfishness has led to a more efficient offense than Faris expected.
"We have a lot of young guys," he said. "We've been pleased with how these young guys have gelled together. We couldn't ask them to play together better than they are."
The Thunderbirds get another stern test Tuesday night when they open ECNC Tournament play with Auburn. The Bulldogs (12-4) were a state runner-up last year and have won three state titles in the past four years. It won't be easy for Johnson County Central to dethrone the Bulldogs, but it is another chance for them to get better and learn.
"We look at this as an opportunity," Faris said. "If you want to wake up the state, winning a couple of games in this tournament will do it. Auburn has a nice squad. We're going to give them our best shot."
