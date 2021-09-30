(Tecumseh) -- Johnson County Central football moved to 2-3 last week. To get to .500, the Thunderbirds must contain one of Class D-1's most electric offenses.
Coach Ryan Haughton's team returned to the win, snapping a two-game skid with a 66-30 victory over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.
"The overall execution was the best of the season," he said. "We are starting to gel and get in the groove of things. Our hustle and execution were there, and that doesn't have anything to do with the opponent."
The Thunderbirds' offense soared with a school-record 526 yards.
"It just clicked," Haughton said. "You want to get better every week, and we feel like we've done that. We've had a chance to win every game. Overall, we are a pretty young team, but it seems like we are finally starting to get it."
The offense has been balanced thus far, with 842 rushing yards and 725 passing yards. Quarterback Trey Holthus leads the balanced attack with 529 rushing yards and 605 passing yards. Holthus has a D-1-best 136 points and scored 20 touchdowns -- six of which came in the win over HTRS.
Cam Schuster and Keegan Jones have been Holthus' favorite targets, combining for 29 catches, 518 yards and six scores.
"We've got some guys stepping up," Haughton said. "We hope to stay healthy. We've had a little bit of a problem with that. But overall, a pretty positive season so far."
JCC hopes to keep the positive vibes going this week when they face Palmyra.
Like the Thunderbirds, the Panthers (4-1, 1-1) also pride themselves on a balanced offensive attack with 955 passing yards and 831 rushing yards. The offense has been electric, too, scoring 52.5 points per game this season and averaging 62.5 points in their wins over Omaha Christian Academy, Brownell-Talbot, Conestoga and Freeman.
"Palmyra is quietly shaping up to be one of the best teams in southeast Nebraska," Haughton said. "They are well-rounded. What jumps off the screen is their overall team speed. They have a lot of guys that are fast."
Wide receiver Andrew Waltke is one of the Panthers' many speedsters. The three-time All-State choice has 21 catches for 371 yards and five scores in 2021.
Containing Waltke is key for the defense, but Haughton hopes his team's offense can also be somewhat defensive.
"We want to shorten the game and eliminate possessions," he said. "They are so dangerous every time they touch it. If you limit possessions, you might limit their scoring. You generally do that by running the football. We are going to shorten the game. And wear them down a little bit by taking the ball out of their hands as much as possible."
KMA Sports' Week 6 coverage runs from 6:20 until midnight Friday on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Haughton.