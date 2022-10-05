(Tecumseh) -- Johnson County Central volleyball continues to improve and progress as the season winds down.
The Thunderbirds (14-8) took second at their home tournament this past weekend, advancing from the No. 4 seed into the championship before falling in a three-set battle with Exeter-Milligan.
“I thought they did really well,” Johnson County Central head coach Tim Hedger told KMA Sports. “We came in as the No. 4 seed, beat Lourdes Central Catholic in the first round and then beat the No. 1 seed Thayer Central. We played really well against them, so it was good to see them beat some competition and be up for the challenge.”
Coach Hedger’s team features just two seniors and has two freshmen playing a full six rotations this season.
“I knew we would lack for experience (this year),” Hedger said. “It took us a while to get going. We started out 5-6 and since then we’ve won 9 of 11. I think they have figured out team chemistry, their roles and where they fit in. They’re playing their roles well and committing to that as individuals. It’s all come together, and they’ve played really well of late.”
One of the freshman – Ashley Beethe – leads the team with 3.8 kills per set while hitting a terrific .317 efficiency. Juniors Sunnie Rother (1.9 kills per set), Bailee Sterup (1.6) and Maya Straka (1.0) and freshman Harley Lubben (1.5) all average at least one kill per frame off the sets of junior Arely Cabrales, who averages 8.6 assists per set.
“(Beethe) is being really smart and finding ways to score without making a lot of errors,” Hedger said. “She’s been huge, and (Sterup) is pivotal player for our defense and serve receive. She’s really consistent back there. (Cabrales) does a really good job of running the offense. She sets a fast tempo and spreads the ball around. She’s had a couple achievements this year and broke our school record for assists in match and is real close to breaking assists in a career.”
Seniors Kinze Gordon and Daisy Ortiz round out the rotation for Hedger, who thought his team had this kind of potential.
“We started out the year playing pretty well,” he said. “We played pretty well with Yutan and then we beat Elmwood-Murdock, and that was the first time beating them since I’ve been here. I knew early on in the season we had the potential to beat some good teams, but it was kind of cool to just see some of those younger kids step into those roles and really go out and there and do it.”
The Thunderbirds schedule is down to its final weeks with regular season matches at Auburn (Thursday) and Diller-Odell (October 18th) and a home meeting with Elmwood-Murdock (October 17th) sandwiched by the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament (next week).
“I want see them compete well,” Hedger said of the remaining matches this season. “We should be the 4 seed (in the ECNC Tournament), but we have played well with or beat the teams above us. I would love to see us contend for a championship in our conference and continue to excel here late in the season. Find our rhythm and keep it going into subdistricts.”
Hear the complete interview with Coach Hedger below.