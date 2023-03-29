(Tecumseh) -- Johnson County Central’s Brandon Speckmann has been a standout in multiple sports during his career with the Thunderbirds.
Speckmann plays football in the fall, basketball in the winter and runs track in the spring. However, at the next level with Peru State, he will try his hand at cross country for the first time.
“I kind of planned on going to Peru the whole time for school,” Speckmann told KMA Sports. “One of the admission counselors asked if I was going to run cross country, and that kind of surprised me. She said that she talked to the coach, and he was kind of interested in me.”
Speckmann says he started talking with Bobcats head coach James Cole, who gave him some tips and plenty of motivation. That was enough to get him to commit to the school and the program.
“In college, they run five miles. That was kind of haunting for me,” he said. “In track, I run the mile, and (Coach Cole) said that I had a good time so I could definitely be trained to run five miles. That motivation kind of just made me make my decision.”
Speckmann, who focuses more on the half-mile and the mile in track, says that he plans to begin training for the longer run very soon.
“Once I’m done with track, I’ll start my summer training for cross country up until August when the season starts,” Speckmann said. “Like I said, five miles was pretty haunting for me, but now that I got over that I’m excited for it.”
As he starts to make that transition from mid-distance to distance runner, Speckmann says he will use some of the multi-sport traits he’s used during his high school career with Johnson County Central.
“I put in a lot of work and will continue to do that,” he said. “I’ll work hard every day and that should help me hopefully improve every meet of the season.”
Listen to much more with Speckmann on his interesting college decision in the audio file below.