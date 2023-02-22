(Tecumseh) -- The Jocelyn Prado Revenge Tour ended in a state championship.
The Johnson County Central sophomore put together the best performance of her young career en route to the 100-pound championship at last week's Nebraska Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
"It's very exciting," Prado said. "I put in a lot of work to get to where I am. I feel happy. Everything I had to do at practice, this means a lot."
Prado has been a fast learner. This is only her fourth year wrestling. She sort of accidentally got involved in the sport."
"My brothers wrestled," she said. "In seventh grade, my friend asked me to go out for wrestling, so I did."
Prado exceeded her own expectations thanks to her clutch performance at state last weekend. She reached the semifinals with a 5-1 decision over previously unbeaten Payton Thiele (Louisville) in the quarterfinals. The win avenged an earlier-season loss to Thiele.
"I was more confident this time in the way I wrestled," Prado said. "I knew what she was going to do. That helped me. I was patient, took my time and wrestled smart.
From there, Prado reached the finals with a second-period pin of Natalie Hull (Scribner-Snyder) in the semifinals. She clinched her championship with a pin of Mileena Notaro (Lincoln East). That win avenged a prior loss. Notaro beat Prado at districts.
"I was really nervous," Prado said. "I was scared. I just wrestled to the best of my abilities and tried my hardest. Every time I lose, it makes me want to work harder and fix things."
Prado made the proper adjustments, and the outcome was championship glory.
"I wasn't expecting (a pin)," she said. "When I pinned her, I don't know what went through my head."
Prado hopes her sophomore title isn't the last.
"It makes me motivated," she said. "I have to work harder than I did this year. I'll wrestle more in the offseason."
Click below to hear the full interview with Prado.