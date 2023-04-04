(Glenwood) -- With a slew of returning talent to accompany the area’s best player, Glenwood boys soccer has its sights set on a special 2023 season.
The Rams are already four matches into their schedule, picking up three wins in the opening stretch of competition.
Glenwood’s only blemish thus far is a 2-1 loss to ADM, sandwiched between blowout wins over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Waverly Shell-Rock and Atlantic.
“The first match against Sergeant Bluff-Luton went really well,” Glenwood boys soccer head coach Cort Lovato said. “Getting five goals in the first match was awesome… and we should’ve had a couple more. The match against ADM was great. We lost, but it showed us the things we need to work on as a team. And then in the third match against Waverly-Shell Rock, we were pretty dominant.”
Leading the charge for his fourth and final season in a Glenwood uniform is Caden Johnson, who has a chance to cement himself as the best soccer player in school history.
Johnson, the reigning KMALand Player of the Year, scored 30 goals and racked up 70 points in his junior campaign. Now a senior, Johnson picked up right where he left off last season, netting eight goals in the Rams’ first four matches of 2023.
“[Johnson does] everything,” Lovato said. “He’s an all-around player. He can beat guys 1v1, he can slot balls, he can pass, he can win it out of the air, he can drop back defensively. He’s just an all-around player and he makes our team go. When he gets going, guys feed off his energy and are able to play better. He’s very verbal out there and our guys respond to that. You couldn’t ask for a better captain.”
Joining Johnson on the attack is junior Cameron King, who has burst onto the scene as one of Glenwood’s top offensive threats with five goals in four contests.
Despite his lack of time on the varsity pitch last season, his early production comes as no surprise to anyone within the Rams program.
“[King] should’ve gotten more time last year,” Lovato said. “We sprinkled him in the midfield last year, but he played all over. He’s a juggernaut. He never gets tired, throws his body everywhere and he’s technical. Those goals are exactly what we expected from him.”
Defensively, Glenwood has allowed just four goals in four matches, which is thanks in part to the stellar play of junior goalkeeper Casey Godbout, who let in just 11 goals as a sophomore.
With a mix of returning starters and new faces, the Rams look to continue improving their play in the back end.
“It's a building process,” Lovato said. “As the season goes on, those guys are gonna get a lot stronger. Once they get their feet underneath them, I have no doubt that they’ll play much better and hopefully get some more clean sheets.”
As the season progresses, Glenwood looks to embrace the tough competition on its schedule, both within the Hawkeye Ten Conference and in non-conference matches.
“Two out of the last three years, the state champion has come out of our conference,” Lovato said. “It gets frustrating at times, but that’s what you wanna see. You wanna see the best in your conference and you wanna play the best. We’re not looking too far ahead. We’re making sure that every game, we’re getting better. The boys know that they have certain goals every game that we’re working on… we wanna make sure that we’re prepared to play those [tough] matches.”
Glenwood continues its season with a road date against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Thursday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Lovato from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.