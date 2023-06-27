(Essex) -- Essex softball has posted its winningest season since 2016. And senior Brianne Johnson has been a vital piece of the Trojanettes breakthrough season.
Essex is 8-14 on the season. Their eight wins is the most since the 2015-16 squad won nine. It also matches the win total from the previous two years combined.
"We came out 3-0," Johnson said. "Our hitting got better, and our defense got better. That made us improve."
The 3-0 start instilled something Essex needed: confidence.
"Everyone knows every game is now a winnable game," she said. "We got a huge boost of confidence. It helped us a lot."
The Trojanettes didn't have any seniors last year, so the chemistry was intact. It was just a matter of making the proper strides this season.
"We've had these coaches for a long time," Johnson said. "We're all really close outside of sports, too. We've worked well as a team. Every year, we've worked better together."
Johnson had a big week last week, claiming Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week honors. She accounted for 10 RBI in Essex's two Corner Conference Tournament games -- a win over Sidney and a loss to Fremont-Mills.
"I feel I've been hitting consistently," she said. "Last week, I hit lots of gaps. That helped me get on base."
Johnson is hitting .514 with 32 RBI and 15 extra-base hits, including three homers this season. She's used an aggressive approach to produce success at the plate.
"I never look to walk," she said. "Whenever I see a pitch down the middle, I think I can hit it. I have confidence I'll hit it as hard as I can."
Johnson has almost doubled her batting average. She hit .304 last year.
"This is my last year," she said. "I wanted to go out with a bang. I feel like that's helped me."
Johnson and her teammates open the postseason Friday night against Stanton. The Trojanettes and Viqueens split their two regular season games.
"We have to want it,' Johnson said. "Last time, we weren't confident enough and didn't have enough energy. When we have energy, we put up a ton of runs. We just need to have good energy."
Derek Martin has the call of Stanton/Essex on KMA-FM 99.1 Friday night. Hear the full interview with Johnson below.