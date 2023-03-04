(KMAland) -- Three regional college basketball players are among the 15 players selected to the national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award.
Jalen Wilson (Kansas), Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State) and Kris Murray (Iowa) are joined by Mike Miles (TCU), Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy), Zach Edey (Purdue), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Jaime Jaquez Jr (UCLA), Jalen Pickett (Penn State), Marcus Sasser (Houston), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona) and Isaiah Wong (Miami).
The finalists will be named on March 29th.