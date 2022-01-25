(Glenwood) -- After losing four out of their last five, the Glenwood Rams were able to pick up a hard-fought and tightly contested win Tuesday night over the Creston Panthers on KMA 960, thanks to a massive night from Caden Johnson.
The Glenwood Rams (8-7, 5-5) rebounded from a tough week last week and snapped the Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Creston Panthers' (6-9, 4-7) three-game win streak, winning 61-58.
"Give a lot of credit to Creston, they played extremely well and shot the ball really well especially in the first half," Glenwood Head Coach Curt Schulte said. "I thought in the second half we did a lot better job of getting defensive stops, and our execution was a lot better."
Creston would give the Rams a bit of a scare jumping out to a 16-6 lead in the first quarter after the Panthers hit a run of threes, giving them an 11-2 run to finish out the quarter. However, senior Caden Johnson would turn up the heat in the second quarter knocking in 10-second quarter points helping close the gap to 30-23 at halftime.
"Caden was big time tonight, he showed leadership out there, he took care of the ball, got us into things, and he was huge defensively, and he hit some huge shots for us," Rasmussen said.
Meanwhile, for Creston, it was the Khalil Sherrod show in the first half as he amounted to 13 points, four rebounds, and two blocks before halftime.
Combine the second-quarter effort from Glenwood with an 8-0 run to start the third and a trio of forced turnovers, and the Rams were right back in the thick of things with over five minutes left in the third quarter.
"It all starts with defense, defense and trying to translate to offense, and sure enough it did," Johnson said.
In the third quarter, Creston managed to jump out to a 40-38 lead late. However, Johnson would then begin to showcase his abilities from the stripe, hitting a pair of clutch free throws to knot the game up at 40, heading into the final quarter of action.
Defensively, the Rams were also able to shut down Sherrod offensively and got Cael Turner, who had emerged as the Panthers' leading scorer, into foul trouble.
"Defensively, we got through screens a lot better, because we initially didn't get through screens and they hit five threes on us in the first half," Schulte said. "Second half, we wanted to go over the top of the screens, we hedged a little bit, and I think that helped us out."
In the fourth, it ultimately came down to who could capitalize on their chances from the line. Again, Johnson delivered, hitting 7/8 of his free throws in the final quarter of play.
"When the money was on the table late, he knocked down free throws so he played an awesome game," Schulte said.
While the occasional bucket was made, Creston took what looked like a vast momentum swing with 5:30 left to play when Avery Fuller got a hard-earned three-point effort to close the game to just one point. However, Glenwood would respond with four unanswered.
Then, both teams got into the double bonus with just under two minutes remaining, and Turner, who had amounted to 18 points on the night, fouled out. The deciding factor was four missed free throws from Creston compared to one from the Rams. Glenwood would go 11-for-12 from the line in the fourth, while Creston fell just short, going 7-for-11. The teams would exchange leads from competing pairs of free throws, but Johnson would give the Rams the final six points of the night from the stripe bringing his point total to 30.
"It's a big confidence boost, we had a little rough week last week, it's good to bounce back, keep going, and hopefully make a run late in the season," Johnson said.
Other contributors for Glenwood included Risto Lappala and Logan Eckheart, who each knocked in seven points, and Eckheart would also grab seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Kayden Anderson scored six points, and Zac Kelsey finished with four.
Meanwhile, Turner led the way for the Panthers in the losing effort with 18 points, while Sherrod would finish the night with those 13 first-half points and five rebounds, while Fuller finished with six points and eight rebounds.
