(Stanton) -- A strong third period, a bevy of steals and a near triple-double lifted Stanton to their second win over Lenox in a week on Monday night. The Vikings (15-7) took a 55-46 win over the Tigers (10-12) to advance in Class 1A District 14 play.
The Vikings turned a defensive slugfest at halftime into a track meet for much of the third period, scoring 22 points out of the locker room and continued to add to their lead throughout the course of the fourth, even while admittedly not playing their best game.
“I thought we struggled to finish,” Stanton co-head coach Jake Lord told KMA Sports. “We were around 29% on the night. To be able to win like that, and in that fashion, with the defensive effort, rebounding and getting in transition is a huge testament to where we’re at. Are you able to win in the tournament when the shots aren’t falling? And that’s exactly what the guys did tonight.”
While offense was hard to come by at different points throughout the win, senior Carter Johnson put on a show in his final game in the Stanton gym. The Vikings star finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and four of Stanton’s 18 steals.
“We were trying to work the ball inside,” Johnson said. “They brought the middle of their 2-3 up, and they were collapsing on me. Some backside guys got open for some 3s and layups to get me some assists along the way.”
Nolan Grebin joined Johnson with 18 points while Evan Gettler added eight second-half points. Gettler and Logan Roberts had four steals each while Grebin finished with three, leading to much of the Vikings offense.
“That’s really been the story of our team all year,” Coach Lord said. “Whether we’re playing our 1-3-1 or man, our guys are always ballhawks and getting their hands on the ball. We pride ourselves on getting easy points off turnovers.”
The Tigers hung in with the hosts for two and a half quarters, getting nine of Carter Reed’s 11 points in the first and nine of Gabe Funk’s 15 in the second. As Stanton’s offense started to pick up, though, Lenox couldn’t find as many answers.
“We came out pretty slow,” Grebin said. “The second half, we woke up and were hitting our shots.”
Funk added eight rebounds, Keigan Kitzman picked up eight points and grabbed nine rebounds and Owen Junker had three points and nine boards of his own for Lenox. The Tigers return every player on their roster next season.
For Stanton, the Vikings are moving on to a district semifinal on Thursday in Malvern against St. Albert. The Falcons were 75-49 winners over Fremont-Mills.
“I don’t know much about St. Albert,” Coach Lord said. “I know they always have a really tough schedule, but I know I trust the heck out of our guys. I’m excited our guys get to go and show what they’ve got. I feel like they’re really buying into what we’ve got in the locker room and really trust each other. I just can’t wait to go to battle with whoever it is.”
View video interviews with Coach Lord, Johnson and Grebin below.