(Clarinda) -- Clarinda left their home meet with a team title Thursday evening.
The Cardinals won six events and scored 176 points to fend off Lewis Central (160).
Senior Isaac Jones played a hand in three of those golds. The reigning KMAland Field Athlete of the Year was his usual stellar self in the jumping events as he rolled to titles in the high jump (6-07.00) and long jump (22-08.25).
"I think it was a good day," Jones said. "I came into today thinking about giving it my all but not expecting too much. It worked out."
Jones' performance in the high jump was a personal record.
"I trusted Coach (Chad Blank)," he said. "In run-throughs, neither was on the board. He told me to scoot back, that didn't work. Then he told me to go up seven feet. I trusted him and went with it. It just got better as I went on."
Jones also anchored the Cardinals' winning 4x200 (1:32.56). Treyton Schaapherder and Xavier DeGroot were also individual victors for the Cardinals. Schaapherder won the 800 (2:06.53), and DeGroot won the 110 hurdles (16.61). Clarinda also won the 4x100 (45.19). Cooper Phillips was on both winning relays.
Lewis Central won six events. Parker Matiyow, Jonathan Humpal, Eithan Eichhorn, Brody Patlan and Kade Diercks were individual champs for the Titans.
Matiyow won the shot put by throwing 47-09.50.
"It wasn't a great day," Matiyow bluntly said. "It's always good to come out to win, but coming off a PR and not getting back to that is always disappointing."
Diercks won the 1600 (4:33.80) and led off the Titans' winning 4x800 (8:36.30).
"(1600) went perfectly to plan," Diercks said. "I ran it how I was supposed to and came out with a good result. There was no goal for time. My goal was to win it."
Eichhorn won the 3200 (9:33.95) and joined Diercks on the winning 4x800. Humpal won the 200 (23.00), and Patlan claimed the 100 title (11.17).
Shenandoah was third with 100 points. The Mustangs won three events. Tyler Laughlin stayed dominant in the discus with a toss of 153-03.00 while Brody Cullin, Tysen Shaw and Alex Razee won two relays. The trio won the 4x400 and helped set a new school record in the sprint medley (1:36.12).
Thomas Jefferson was fourth behind a three-gold day from Brandon Bowen.
Bowen won the 400 hurdles (56.24) and contributed to the winning distance medley (3:51.13) and shuttle hurdle relays (1:06.26).
"I cycled well and continued my energy throughout the entire event," Bowen said. "This is the first year I ran in the offseason and cross country. That has helped."
Red Oak's Jack Kling won the 400 (50.84).
Click below to view the full interviews with Bowen, Diercks, Matiyow and Jones.