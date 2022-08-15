(Iowa City) -- A pair of former standouts from Council Bluffs will be important parts to Iowa's offense this season.
Lewis Central's Logan Jones and St. Albert's Matt Fagan are listed on the Hawkeyes' two-deep depth chart as the 2022 season looms.
While their hometowns are the same, their journeys to this season have been different.
Jones came to Iowa City as a highly coveted defensive line prospect and hoped to make an immeidate impact. However, he found himself buried in the depth chart of a loaded defensive line, prompting his change to the offensive line.
Jones -- who played on the offensive line at Lewis Central -- has welcomed the change.
"I love it," Jones said at Iowa's recent Media Day. "It was slow at first -- just trying to get everything down. I've got close to everybody, and I'm getting the fundamentals down."
Jones -- a redshirt sophomore -- is listed on the Hawkeyes' current depth chart as their starting center, a position he hasn't played since his freshman year at Lewis Central.
"There's so much to snapping the ball," he said. "Moving inside is completely different. I have to know more than I did in high school."
Jones feels he's ready for the challenge at the center position, thanks to the assistance from the rest of Iowa's offensive line.
"I'll give all credit to the guys on the offensive line," he said. "They're helping me out and putting me under their wing. I've taken on the role of making calls, and they've accepted it."
Fagan has been one of Jones' mentors during his transition.
"Logan is doing a great job," Fagan said. "Logan's a great athlete and great competitor. It's been great to help him out and grow into his position.
While Jones entered Iowa City with high expectations, Fagan came to Iowa as a walk-on and has worked his way into a role on the offensive line, where he's listed as the backup left guard as he heads into his redshirt senior year.
"I'd say I'm getting better," Fagan said. "I'm working on fundamentals like everybody else in the room. I'm improving and making strides."
Jones and Fagan are part of an offensive line unit that consistently finds themselves near the top of the Big Ten.
"It's a collective group effort," Fagan said. "We're focused on our unit and improving our style of play."
"The ceiling is high for us if we get our basic fundamentals down," Jones said. "We can be as good as we want to be. We've gotten better each and every day. It's hard to measure, but you can see it. We're getting the fundamentals down and playing as a unit."
Jones and Fagan hope to help rejuvenate an Iowa offense that finished 90th nationally in Football Outsiders' Fremeau Efficiency Index last year.
"As long as we keep working, I think we can continue to grow," Fagan said. "We're seeing positive things. As long as we do that, we're moving in the right direction."
Iowa opens their season on September 3rd at home against South Dakota State. Check out the full interviews with Jones and Fagan below.