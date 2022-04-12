(Shenandoah) -- Glenwood’s team championship and a Drake Relays qualifying leap in the high jump stole the show at Monday’s Mustang Relays.
The Rams posted 187 points, 31 better than runner-up Clarinda to win the meet for the second consecutive year.
“I thought the team performed well,” said Glenwood sophomore Andrew Smith. “Monday meets can be tough sometimes, but there was a lot of good effort from our team.”
Smith was the only Glenwood runner to win a title in an individual and relay event on Monday. He claimed his individual crown in the 800 after a performance of 2:08.72, and capped the Rams’ championship evening by anchoring the championship 4x400 squad that also featured Gavin Connell, Austin Patton and Carter Schaben in a time of 3:42.39.
“I wasn’t feeling the best, but I ran to win,” he said. “It worked."
Tyler Boldra posted a team-high 18.50 points for Glenwood and led them to a title in the shuttle hurdle with Kaden Petersen, Grant Von Essen and Anthony Driscoll-Lee (1:04.22).
Glenwood also won the 4x800 with Jake Shannon, Andrew Williams, Nolan Mount and Bryant Keller in 8:49.61.
Clarinda finished second in the team standings but produced one of the most impressive individual performances thanks to another fantastic outing from Isaac Jones in the high jump.
The defending Class 2A state champion cleared 6-08.00 on Monday to take first. His leap surpassed the Drake Relays Blue Standard of 6-07.00 and ensured him a return to the Blue Oval.
“I got that out of the way,” he said. “I’m still trying to work on the long jump Blue Standard, but we’ll work on that next week.”
Jones also won the 4x200, where he partnered with Tadyn Brown, who also finished with a pair of golds.
Brown’s other title came at the expense of Jones, edging his 19-06.00 showing in the long jump with a performance of 21-01.75 for the title.
“I don’t want to lose to this guy (Jones),” Brown said. “I always jump my farthest when he’s there with me. We push each other really well.”
Wyatt Schmitt joined Brown and Jones as two-time champs for Clarinda with a title in the 200 (24.18). Schmitt and Tyler Raybourn were also part of the 4x200 squad that took first in 1:32.90. Teammate Logan Green was the shot put champion (50-03.00).
Shenandoah had a respectable showing on their home track with 87 points and four titles. Alex Razee had a part in two of those championships, running to gold in the 400 (52.00) and partnering with Michael Reed, Hunter Dukes and Brody Cullin in the sprint medley (1:37.19).
Razee’s stellar outing came despite feeling under the weather.
“I felt queasy, but I had to keep rolling,” Razee said. “We had good handoffs (in the sprint medley), got out there and got work done. After the sprint medley, I was skeptical about the 400, but I didn’t throw in the towel. I ran my heart out, and it just happened.”
Cullin joined Razee as a two-time champion, capturing first in the 400 hurdles (58.28) while Tyler Laughlin won the discus (152-01).
Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren won only one event on Monday, but it was arguably the most thrilling finish of the evening as Bergren used a last-lap kick to edge Glenwood’s Bryant Keller in the 1600 (4:43.56).
“This is faster than I was last year,” he said. “Bryant’s a great runner. I knew he’d carry me to a good time if I stayed with him. We hit the last lap, and I thought I had a lot left. I was ready to give it all and leave it all out there. It felt pretty good.”
Bergren’s title propelled the Tigers to a fifth-place finish.
Underwood – a late entry to Monday’s meet – scored 48 points and finished sixth with four titles. Chase Ryan contributed to three golds for the defending Class 2A team champs.
The speedster won the 100 (11.33) and contributed to the distance medley (3:40.63) and 4x100 (44.37).
“We put down some great PRs in the distance medley and 4x100,” Ryan said. “The weather for this week isn’t looking great, so it was nice to get out here today.”
Mikey Dose, Joey Anderson and Scott Pearson contributed to the championship 4x100 squad that broke the school record, and Dose, Pearson and Bryce Patten joined Ryan in the distance medley.
East Mills finished seventh with 37.50 points, while Sidney and Essex rounded out the field with respective finishes of eighth and ninth.
KMA Sports spoke with Bergren, Razee, Ryan, Brown, Jones and Smith after the meet. Check out those interviews below.