(Kansas City) -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Jones collected 3.5 sacks and had five tackles, including two for loss in the the Chiefs' 19-9 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Jones now has 6.5 sacks and 17 tackles in nine games.
Other Players of the Week
NFC O: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota
NFC D: Chandler Jones, DE, Arizona
NFC ST: Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia
AFC O: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis
AFC ST: Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati