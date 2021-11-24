Chris Jones
Photo Courtesy of ESPN

(Kansas City) -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. 

Jones collected 3.5 sacks and had five tackles, including two for loss in the the Chiefs' 19-9 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. 

Jones now has 6.5 sacks and 17 tackles in nine games. 

Other Players of the Week

NFC O: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota 

NFC D: Chandler Jones, DE, Arizona 

NFC ST: Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia 

AFC O: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis 

AFC ST: Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati 

