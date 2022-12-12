Kai Wallin
Photo: 247 Sports

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from junior college defensive end Kai Wallin on Monday. 

Wallin -- a prospect from American Community College -- chose Nebraska over offers from Kansas, Oregon State, Arizona State and Houston. 

