(Clarinda) -- After a quality season last year, the Clarinda wrestling program enters the new year eager to make strides.
It's still early in the preseason, but Coach Jared Bevins likes his team's progress up to this point.
"Things are off to a good start," Bevins said. "Guys are showing a lot of improvements physically and technique-wise. We're excited to see where that takes us. They've come in ready to work at a high pace. I feel we're going to be prepared out of the gate this season."
The Cardinals enter the season needing to replace a pair of state medalists: Logan Green and Kale Downey.
This year's lineup has zero seniors but a handful of key contributors returning to the mix.
"We have a solid junior class with a lot of experience," Bevins said. "That group gets a shot at being the big dogs in the room. They'll have a lot to do with how things run."
Juniors Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes were state qualifiers last year at 160 and 182 pounds, respectively, and Kaden Whipp was a state qualifier in the lightweights as a freshman in 2021.
"I think those three are in a spot to have a really good season," Coach Bevins said.
Brayden Nothwehr, Leland Woodruff and Bryson Harris return after recording winning records last year.
"They had great offseasons and put in some mat time," Bevins said. "They look to be challenging wrestlers."
Bevins expects the middle and upper weights to be the Cardinals' strengths.
"We're pretty deep at those weights," he said. "Once we get lower, we'll have some opens, so we'll have to scratch and claw for team points."
Honing their craft is priority number one for Clarinda this season.
"There's always some things (to work on) technique-wise," Bevins said. "Our biggest thing is being more consistent with techniques that will work in tough situations. We're working on those slowly, but we'll get there."
The Cardinals have become a staple at the top half of the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament while also having a strong presence at the Class 2A State Tournament. If all goes well, that will be the case again this year.
"Those goals force us to get better this year," Bevins said. "We're not going to stay where we're at and accomplish them."
The Cardinals' first meet is next Thursday with Albany, Griswold and Maryville. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bevins.