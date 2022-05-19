(Manhattan) -- Kansas State head soccer coach Mike Dibbini has brought on Olivia Seddon as a volunteer assistant coach.
In a release, Dibbini said, “"We are so excited to add Liv and complete our staff. She brings so much energy and has the passion to want to be a coach at the collegiate level. Her experience playing at the NCAA Division I level along with her Masters in Sports Coaching will help our program tremendously. We are looking forward to watching her pursue her passion of coaching."
Seddon recently concluded a five-year prep career at Northern Colorado, where she was a 2021 All-Big Sky First Team choice.
View the full release from K-State here.