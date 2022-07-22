(Manhattan) -- Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie has been extended through the 2025-26 season.
In a release, Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor said, “Under Coach Mittie's leadership, we have achieved sustained success with six postseason berths while seeing the excitement level and support for K-State women's basketball continue to grow. He has done a tremendous job as head coach while being a great mentor for our student-athletes, and we look forward to continued success with him leading our women's basketball program."
Mittie has compiled a 145-110 record in his seven seasons at Kansas State.
