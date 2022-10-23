(KMAland) -- Kansas State fell five spots in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Polls after Saturday's loss to TCU.
The Wildcats are now at No. 22 in both polls.
Georgia is the No.1 ranked team in each poll, followed by Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson.
Find the full rankings here and ranked regional conference schools below.
AP TOP 25
2. Ohio State (18)
4. Michigan
7. TCU
9. Oklahoma State
13. Penn State
17. Illinois
22. Kansas State
Others RV: Texas
AFCA COACHES POLL
2. Ohio State (17)
4. Michigan (1)
7. TCU
9. Oklahoma State
13. Penn State
18. Illinois
22. Kansas State
Others RV: Baylor