Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Kansas State fell five spots in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Polls after Saturday's loss to TCU. 

The Wildcats are now at No. 22 in both polls.

Georgia is the No.1 ranked team in each poll, followed by Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson. 

Find the full rankings here and ranked regional conference schools below. 

AP TOP 25 

2. Ohio State (18)

4. Michigan

7. TCU 

9. Oklahoma State 

13. Penn State

17. Illinois

22. Kansas State

Others RV: Texas

AFCA COACHES POLL

2. Ohio State (17)

4. Michigan (1)

7. TCU

9. Oklahoma State 

13. Penn State 

18. Illinois

22. Kansas State 

Others RV: Baylor 

