(Manhattan) -- Kansas State sophomore guard Selton Miguel is entering the transfer portal.
Miguel averaged 7.2 points per game in each of his two seasons with the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Luanda, Angola started 36 games and played in 55.
