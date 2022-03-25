Selton Miguel
Photo: K-State Athletics

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State sophomore guard Selton Miguel is entering the transfer portal.

Miguel averaged 7.2 points per game in each of his two seasons with the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Luanda, Angola started 36 games and played in 55.

