(Manhattan) -- Kansas State men's basketball head coach Jerome Tang has hired Jareem Dowling as an assistant coach.
In a release, Tang said, ""Jareem is an outstanding addition to the staff and I'm excited to welcome him, his wife Cierra and daughter Laiya to K-State. I have known Jareem for a long time, and I always envisioned him as part of my staff when I became a head coach."
Dowling comes to Kansas State after spending the last five seasons as an assistant at North Texas.
Dowling has also served as an assistant at Cecil College, Slippery Rock, Morehead State and Southern Mississippi.
