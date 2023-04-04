USA Today Coaches Poll.jpg
Photo: USA Today

(KMAland) -- Kansas State, Kansas and Creighton are all ranked between 9 and 12 in the final USA Today Coaches men’s basketball Top 25.

K-State comes in at No. 9 while Kansas is 11 and Creighton is 12. Missouri and Iowa State are among the others receiving votes. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked in the final poll below or the complete rankings linked here

Coaches Top 25 Poll 

7. Texas

9. Kansas State

11. Kansas

12. Creighton

13. Purdue

14. Marquette

15. Xavier

19. Baylor

20. Michigan State

24. Indiana

Others RV: TCU, Missouri, Penn State, Maryland, Northwestern, Auburn, West Virginia, Iowa State, Providence, Oral Roberts.

