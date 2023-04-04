(KMAland) -- Kansas State, Kansas and Creighton are all ranked between 9 and 12 in the final USA Today Coaches men’s basketball Top 25.
K-State comes in at No. 9 while Kansas is 11 and Creighton is 12. Missouri and Iowa State are among the others receiving votes. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked in the final poll below or the complete rankings linked here.
Coaches Top 25 Poll
7. Texas
9. Kansas State
11. Kansas
12. Creighton
13. Purdue
14. Marquette
15. Xavier
19. Baylor
20. Michigan State
24. Indiana
Others RV: TCU, Missouri, Penn State, Maryland, Northwestern, Auburn, West Virginia, Iowa State, Providence, Oral Roberts.