Jerrell Colbert
Photo: LSU Athletics

(Manhattan) -- LSU transfer Jerrell Colbert has committed to Kansas State. 

Colbert played one season at LSU. He averaged 0.5 points per game in four appearances last season. 

The Houston native was a three-star commit coming out of high school. 

