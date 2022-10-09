College football

(KMAland) -- Kansas State moved up in both the AFCA Coaches Poll and AP Top 25. The Wildcats are ranked No. 16 in the Coaches Poll and 17 in the AP poll.

Kansas also stayed ranked in both top 25 lists. Check out the complete rankings linked here and regional conference team’s rankings below.

AP Top 25 

2. Ohio State (20)

5. Michigan

8. Oklahoma State

10. Penn State

13. TCU

17. Kansas State

19. Kansas

22. Texas

24. Illinois 

Others RV: Baylor, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland

AFCA Coaches Poll 

3. Ohio State (10)

4. Michigan

7. Oklahoma State 

10. Penn State

15. TCU

16. Kansas State

20. Kansas

23. Baylor

24. Texas

Others RV: Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Purdue

