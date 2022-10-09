(KMAland) -- Kansas State moved up in both the AFCA Coaches Poll and AP Top 25. The Wildcats are ranked No. 16 in the Coaches Poll and 17 in the AP poll.
Kansas also stayed ranked in both top 25 lists. Check out the complete rankings linked here and regional conference team’s rankings below.
AP Top 25
2. Ohio State (20)
5. Michigan
8. Oklahoma State
10. Penn State
13. TCU
17. Kansas State
19. Kansas
22. Texas
24. Illinois
Others RV: Baylor, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland
AFCA Coaches Poll
3. Ohio State (10)
4. Michigan
7. Oklahoma State
10. Penn State
15. TCU
16. Kansas State
20. Kansas
23. Baylor
24. Texas
Others RV: Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Purdue