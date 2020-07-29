(Manhattan) -- Kansas State football picked up two in-state 2021 commitments on Tuesday.
Coffeyville wide receiver Darell Jones and Manhattan defensive tackle Damian Ilalio both opted for the Wildcats within hours of one another.
The 5-foot-11, 166-pound Jones is unranked by 247Sports and had one other offer from Eastern Michigan. Ilalio is the No. 147 defensive tackle and No. 16 player in Kansas, according to the recruiting website. He had one other offer, as well, from Illinois State.
Kansas State now has 13 known commitments for their 2021 class.