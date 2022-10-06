(Manhattan) -- Kansas State has reached a contract extension with head men’s golf coach Grant Robbins.
The extension is through the 2026-27 season.
In a release, Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said, "Coach Robbins has done a phenomenal job building our men's golf team into a postseason contender. The program continues to make progress on the golf course, as evidenced by last season's NCAA Regional appearance and two team wins already this season, but Coach Robbins also has a team culture and a roster full of tremendous young men that we can all be proud of."
Robbins has spent the last nine seasons leading Kansas State’s program.
View the full release from Kansas State here.