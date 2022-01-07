Clyde Price
Photo: K-State Athletics

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State reserve running back Clyde Price has entered the transfer portal.

Price is the 10th Wildcat to enter the portal this cycle.

The 6-foot-0, 210-pound sophomore played in just one game over the past two seasons. 

