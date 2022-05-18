(Manhattan) -- Kansas State head soccer coach Mike Dibbini hired Matt Smith as the program’s assistant coach/goalkeeper coach on Wednesday.
In a release, Dibbini said, “"The staff and players couldn't be more excited to add Matt Smith to our coaching staff. He brings a wealth of Big 12 coaching experience with goalkeepers and coaching in general. With the addition, I can say we just don't have solid, experienced coaches in place, but I feel like we have a staff that is in place to guide this program into its next phase.”
Smith comes to Manhattan from Baylor, where he coached for five seasons. He also served as the head coach from Limestone University for seven seasons.
View the full release from Kansas State here.