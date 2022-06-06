(Manhattan) -- The Kansas State women’s soccer program released their 2022 schedule on Monday.
The Wildcats will play 20 matches, including nine in the Big 12.
They open their season with an exhibition against Missouri State on August 6th and kick off their official schedule against Northwestern on August 18th.
The Wildcats open their Big 12 slate on September 22nd against Iowa State and have their conference home opener against Oklahoma State on September 25th.
