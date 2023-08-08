Veronika Kulhava.png
Photo: Temple Athletics

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State women’s tennis has picked up Temple transfer Veronika Kulhava.

Kulhava spent the last two seasons at Temple and accumulated 35 wins in doubles play.

View the complete release from K-State athletics linked here.  

