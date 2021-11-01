(Manhattan) -- Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Anudike-Uzomah had a monster game in the Wildcats' 31-12 win over TCU, tallying four sacks, two forced fumbles and eight tackles.
His four sacks tied the school record originally set by Chris Johnson in 2000.
Anudike-Uzomah currently ranks second nationally in sacks (10) and forced fumbles (four). Monday's honor marked the second time Anudike-Uzomah collected Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.