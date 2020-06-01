(Manhattan) -- Kansas State’s Katie Cramer and Ethan Powell have been honored by the Big 12 Conference as winners of the 2019-20 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships.
Cramer was a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team soccer selection and a member of the 2016-17 Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team.
Powell was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team track & field selection and a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree in cross country.
View the complete release from K-State athletics linked here.