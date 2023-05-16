Nick Goodwin
Photo: K-State Athletics

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State shortstop Nick Goodwin is a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award. 

The award recognizes the nation's top shortstop. 

Goodwin hit .255 with a team-high 48 RBI this season. 

View the full of semifinalists here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.