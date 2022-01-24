(Manhattan) -- Star performances from Kansas State women's basketball players Ayoka Lee and Jaelyn Glenn earned the combo respective honors of Big 12 Player and Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Lee rightfully earned her honor after an NCAA-record 61-point showing on Sunday against Oklahoma. Lee buried a remarkable 23 of her 30 shots. She also scored 25 points and snagged 15 rebounds in a win over Kansas on Wednesday.
Glenn claimed her honor after averaging 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals in the two games. She tallied 10 points on Wednesday, and followed with nine points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and five steals against Oklahoma.
Her sister, Brylee, won this award earlier this season, marking the first time in Big 12 history that a pair of sisters have won this honor.
View the full release from Kansas State athletics here.