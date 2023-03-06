(Manhattan) -- v
The award goes annually to the nation's top point guard.
Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Boo Buie (Northwestern), Jalen Pickett (Penn State) and Yuri Collins (St. Louis) are also finalists.
(Manhattan) -- v
The award goes annually to the nation's top point guard.
Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Boo Buie (Northwestern), Jalen Pickett (Penn State) and Yuri Collins (St. Louis) are also finalists.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.