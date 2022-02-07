(Manhattan) -- Kansas State men's basketball player Nijel Pack was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.
Pack averaged 21 points per game and shot 59.3 percent from the field last week in the Wildcats' wins over Oklahoma State and TCU.
Pack tallied 22 points against Oklahoma State and followed with 20 points, a career-high four steals, four rebounds and three assists in the win over TCU.
This is the second time Pack has won this award, becoming the first Kansas State player to win this award multiple times in the same year since Nino Williams in the 2014-15 season.
