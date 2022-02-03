Drew Speraw
(Manhattan) -- Kansas State director of men's basketball operations Drew Speraw has been selected as the Associate Commissioner for Basketball at the Western Athletic Conference. 

In a release, Speraw said, "I am excited for the opportunity to join the WAC as Associate Commissioner for Basketball and at the same time incredibly thankful for the experience I have had at K-State."

Speraw has spent the past 10 years at Kansas State in various roles. 

Before his time at K-State, Speraw spent time at Iowa under head coach Fran McCaffery. 

