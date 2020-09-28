Skylar Thompson
Photo: K-State Athletics

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson earned weekly conference and national honors while two others were honored by the Big 12 on Monday.

Thompson was picked to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list while also earning the Manning Star of the Week award. He was also named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Thompson drew for a career-best 334 yards and had four total touchdowns during his team’s win over Oklahoma.

In addition, Jahron McPherson was named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week, and Deuce Vaughn was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. McPherson had 11 tackles, forced a fumble and grabbed the game-clinching interception.

Vaughn had 174 all-purpose yards, including 129 yards receiving on four catches and had the game-tying 38-yard touchdown run.

View the complete releases from K-State athletics linked here and here.

