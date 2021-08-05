(Manhattan) -- Kansas State football players Skylar Thompson and Deuce Vaughn have found themselves on respective preseason watch lists.
Thompson, a quarterback, is on the Manning Award watch list. An injury sidelined Thompson for the majority of the 2020 season.
Vaughn, a running back, made the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. The sophomore posted 642 yards and seven scores as a true freshman last season and was one of only three players in the nation to tally at least 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards.