Skylar Thompson
Photo: K-State Athletics

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State football players Skylar Thompson and Deuce Vaughn have found themselves on respective preseason watch lists. 

Thompson, a quarterback, is on the Manning Award watch list. An injury sidelined Thompson for the majority of the 2020 season. 

Vaughn, a running back, made the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. The sophomore posted 642 yards and seven scores as a true freshman last season and was one of only three players in the nation to tally at least 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.