(Manhattan) -- Kansas State soccer players Caylee Thornhill and Alaina Werremeyer took home Big 12 weekly honors on Tuesday.
Thornhill was named Big 12 Offensive Player fo the Week while Werremeyer was named Goalkeeper of the Week.
Thornhill earned this honor thanks to a game-winning goal last week in an overtime victory over Kansas.
Werremeyer, meanwhile, recorded 10 saves in the thrilling win, her seventh career match of five or more saves. She is the second K-State goalie to win this award, joining Peyton Pearson, who won it in 2020.