(Manhattan) -- Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn has been named a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
Vaughn is among 16 players remaining for the award , which goes to the top offensive player that “exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity.”
In addition, the nominee must either be born in Texas, graduated from a Texas High School or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Texas college. View the complete release from K-State athletics linked here.