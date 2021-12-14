(Manhattan) -- Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn has been named a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award goes to the top offensive player “who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.” In addition, the nominee must be born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I Texas college.
View the complete release from K-State athletics linked here.