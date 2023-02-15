(Des Moines) -- Last year's state tournaments showings didn't end the way neither Braylon Kammrad nor Jaxson Hildebrand wanted. This year, they started their state tournaments on the right foot.
The two Hawkeye Ten wrestlers and LeMars' Ayden Hoag (220) were the only KMAland wrestlers to escape Wednesday night's 3A festivities without a loss.
Kammrad (170) opened his tournament with a 6-2 win over Cal Hartman (Fort Dodge). Kammrad surrendered an early takedown and then rattled off six straight points.
"I wanted to push the pace and get to my attacks," Kammrad said. "He got one one me early, but I just stayed focused. I pushed the pace and broke him."
Last year, Kammrad fell a win shy of the medal stand. He's one win away from the podium this year.
"Just keep the confidence up," Kammrad said. "It's more of a business trip this year. It's just another match out there."
Hildebrand lost his first state tournament match in both his sophomore and junior seasons. The Northwestern commit finally snagged that elusive opening-round win with a pin of Daniel Sokolik (Fort Madison).
"It went well for me," Hildebrand said. "I did what I needed to. It feels good to finally be on the front side."
Hildebrand will face Hoag in the quarterfinals. Hoag beat Caden Wetherell (Waverly-Shell Rock) by 15-4 major decision.
Class 3A action resumes Thursday night at 6 PM.
Class 3A Second Round
106: Jaymeson VanderVelde (Abraham Lincoln) drops to consolations
113: Carter Schorsch (Lewis Central) drops to consolations
120: Jonathon Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) drops to consolations
170: Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central) advances
195: Camden Feuerhelm (LeMars) drops to consolations
220: Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) advances, Ayden Haog (LeMars) advances
Class 3A First Round
106: Jaymeson VanderVelde (Abraham Lincoln) advances, Daniel Overall (Lewis Central) drops to consolations.
113: Carter Schorsch (Lewis Central) advances, Danny Cleveland (Sioux City East) drops to consolations
120: Jonathon Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) advances, Brock Hessenius (LeMars) drops to consolations
126: Derrick Gregory (Lewis Central) drops to consolations
138: Parker Herzog (Abraham Lincoln) drops to consolations
145: Keegan Kayser (LeMars) drops to consolations
160: Paxton Blanchard (Lewis Central) drops to consolations, Alex Allen (LeMars) drops to consolations
170: Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central) advances
182: Evan Jalas (LeMars) drops to consolations
195: Camden Feuerhelm (LeMars) advances
285: Warren Summers (Abraham Lincoln) drops to consolations