(Des Moines) -- Last year's state tournaments showings didn't end the way neither Braylon Kammrad nor Jaxson Hildebrand wanted. This year, they started their state tournaments on the right foot. 

The two Hawkeye Ten wrestlers and LeMars' Ayden Hoag (220) were the only KMAland wrestlers to escape Wednesday night's 3A festivities without a loss. 

Kammrad (170) opened his tournament with a 6-2 win over Cal Hartman (Fort Dodge). Kammrad surrendered an early takedown and then rattled off six straight points. 

"I wanted to push the pace and get to my attacks," Kammrad said. "He got one one me early, but I just stayed focused. I pushed the pace and broke him." 

Last year, Kammrad fell a win shy of the medal stand. He's one win away from the podium this year. 

"Just keep the confidence up," Kammrad said. "It's more of a business trip this year. It's just another match out there." 

Hildebrand lost his first state tournament match in both his sophomore and junior seasons. The Northwestern commit finally snagged that elusive opening-round win with a pin of Daniel Sokolik (Fort Madison). 

"It went well for me," Hildebrand said. "I did what I needed to. It feels good to finally be on the front side."

Jaxson Hildebrand State Wrestling Day 1 (UFR)

Hildebrand will face Hoag in the quarterfinals. Hoag beat Caden Wetherell (Waverly-Shell Rock) by 15-4 major decision. 

Class 3A action resumes Thursday night at 6 PM. 

Class 3A Second Round

106: Jaymeson VanderVelde (Abraham Lincoln) drops to consolations 

113: Carter Schorsch (Lewis Central) drops to consolations

120: Jonathon Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) drops to consolations

170: Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central) advances 

195: Camden Feuerhelm (LeMars) drops to consolations

220: Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) advances, Ayden Haog (LeMars) advances

Class 3A First Round

106: Jaymeson VanderVelde (Abraham Lincoln) advances, Daniel Overall (Lewis Central) drops to consolations.

113: Carter Schorsch (Lewis Central) advances, Danny Cleveland (Sioux City East) drops to consolations 

120: Jonathon Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) advances, Brock Hessenius (LeMars) drops to consolations

126: Derrick Gregory (Lewis Central) drops to consolations 

138: Parker Herzog (Abraham Lincoln) drops to consolations

145: Keegan Kayser (LeMars) drops to consolations 

160: Paxton Blanchard (Lewis Central) drops to consolations, Alex Allen (LeMars) drops to consolations

170: Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central) advances 

182: Evan Jalas (LeMars) drops to consolations

195: Camden Feuerhelm (LeMars) advances 

285: Warren Summers (Abraham Lincoln) drops to consolations

