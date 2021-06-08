(Lawrence) -- Kansas men’s basketball has announced their non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season.
The Jayhawks will open regular season play with a meeting against Michigan State in another offering of the Champions Classic in New York. Home dates include Tarleton State, Stony Brook, Missouri, Stephen F. Austin and Harvard. They will also play at St. John’s, against UTEP in Kansas City, at Colorado and in the ESPN Events Invitational.
View the complete release from Kansas athletics linked here.