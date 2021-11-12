(KMAland) -- Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez was honored on Thursday as the American League Silver Slugger winner at catcher.
Perez broke the MLB record for home runs in a season by a catcher with 48 while leading baseball with 121 RBI.
View the complete list of Silver Slugger winners below.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto
2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston
3B: Rafael Devers, Boston
OF: Teoscar Hernanez, Toronto; Aaron Judge, New York; Cedric Mullins, Baltimore
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
NATIONAL LEAGUE
C: Buster Posey, San Francisco
1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta
2B: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta
SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego
3B: Austin Riley, Atlanta
OF: Juan Soto, Washington; Bryce Harper, Philadelphia; Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati
P: Max Fried, Atlanta