Salvador Perez
(KMAland) -- Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez was honored on Thursday as the American League Silver Slugger winner at catcher.

Perez broke the MLB record for home runs in a season by a catcher with 48 while leading baseball with 121 RBI. 

AMERICAN LEAGUE 

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto

2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston

3B: Rafael Devers, Boston

OF: Teoscar Hernanez, Toronto; Aaron Judge, New York; Cedric Mullins, Baltimore

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

NATIONAL LEAGUE 

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco

1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

2B: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego 

3B: Austin Riley, Atlanta

OF: Juan Soto, Washington; Bryce Harper, Philadelphia; Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati 

P: Max Fried, Atlanta

